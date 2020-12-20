OAKLAND — Two Oakland residents were arrested Saturday after Garrett County sheriff's deputies found suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines during a traffic stop on Ben DeWitt Road.
Jonathan David Jones, 42, and Kelly Renee Corby, 44, were each charged with three counts of controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana. Jones also was cited with numerous traffic violations, the sheriff's office said.
Both Jones and Corby are being held on $3,000 bond in the Garrett County Detention Center pending a bail review on Monday.
