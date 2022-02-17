OAKLAND — Just one person who died from COVID-19 in Garrett County since June was fully vaccinated against the virus, health officials said Wednesday.
According to data provided by the county health department, 46 residents died from June 1 to Feb. 6. Thirty-six were unvaccinated and nine were partially vaccinated.
“People who are older and who have other medical conditions as well are at increased risk from COVID-19 infection,” said Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens. “While COVID-19 vaccination is not 100% protective against death in everyone, it offers very high levels of protection, particularly against death, in the vast majority of us. This local data demonstrates the protective effects of the vaccine in Garrett County residents."
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 111 Garrett County residents have died from the virus or its complications. The county has had at least 5,490 coronavirus cases.
“Since only about 55% of Garrett County residents ages 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, that leaves about 45% of our citizens at a higher risk of contracting the virus,” Stephens said. “Some of these are at higher risk of severe disease, including death. We have lost enough people to COVID-19. Please get fully vaccinated, including boosters when due, to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
Vaccination clinics are held on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department, 1025 Memorial Drive, and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 28 Hershberger Lane, Grantsville. Appointments may be made at garretthealth.org or by calling 301-334-7698.
Free testing is available at the health department in Oakland weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit garretthealth.org or call 301-334-7698.
Reinfections raise totals
Allegany County’s case count jumped by more than 500 Wednesday when the Maryland Department of Health updated its COVID-19 case numbers to include 24,800 reinfections.
The state counts a case as a reinfection if a person tests positive for COVID-19 and has not had a positive test in the past 90 days.
Allegany’s case count Thursday was 16,725, according to state data, and 340 residents have died from the virus.
Get a boost
The state health department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations at Maryland’s six casinos, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday.
The expansion is part of the governor’s booster action plan, which includes the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion with the Maryland Lottery to further incentivize Marylanders to get a booster shot.
“Getting a booster shot is a safe bet on your health, and millions of Marylanders have already stepped up to get one,” Hogan said. “These clinics are another way to get more vaccines to the community, and I want to thank our casinos across the state for being such great community partners."
Locally, the vaccinations will be offered at Rocky Gap Casino Resort, with clinics scheduled from noon-6 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. Additional dates would be announced, according to the resort.
“We’re honored to partner with the Maryland Department of Health to make access to COVID-19 vaccinations easy and accessible,” said Brian Kurtz, senior vice president and general manager of Rocky Gap Casino Resort. “The health and safety of our team members and community continues to be of the utmost importance, which is why we’re proud to participate where we can.”
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccinations, as well as booster shots, will be available.
VaxCash 2.0
On Monday, the Maryland Lottery awarded $500,000 to the initial VaxCash 2.0 winner, a Dundalk resident. Prizes of $50,000 will be awarded weekly for the next 10 weeks. On May 3, one Marylander will be awarded a grand prize of $1 million.
Maryland residents 18 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shot in Maryland at any time are eligible to win. No registration or entry is needed.
