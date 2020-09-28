GRANTSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and kidnapping her daughter at a Garrett County restaurant.
Keith Kyle, 35, of Meyersdale, was arrested at his parents' home in Pennsylvania, after leaving the 9-month-old girl at a home in Meyersdale, Maryland State Police said.
He was being held later Sunday as a fugitive from justice from Maryland, and faces kidnapping, home invasion and assault charges once he is extradited, police said.
An Amber Alert was issued for the child after Kyle allegedly assaulted the woman in a Grantsville restaurant parking lot about 10 a.m.
According to police, troopers attempted to stop Kyle's vehicle on Interstate 68, but he fled to Pennsylvania.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
