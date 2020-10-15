OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools said Thursday that a person within the system tested positive for COVID-19.
The case is the second in less than a week in the school system, but officials didn't identify whether the individual was a student or staff member, or the location involved. The individual is out of the building and quarantining, according to a news release.
"Through collaboration with the Garrett County Health Department and contact tracing, it has been determined that no close contact of any student or staff member has occurred in this case," read the release.
The school system case came the day after the county health department reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's cumulative total to 88.
The latest cases involved a woman in her 20s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s, health officials said.
