CUMBERLAND, Md. — A gathering and bike ride will be held Friday to honor downtown business owner Doug Hutchins, who died recently following a long illness.
Hutchins, the owner of Cumberland Trail Connection at Canal Place, died May 13 at age 58.
The event, A Ride for Hutch, will be at 5 p.m. with riders and non-riders welcome. Anyone wishing to stop by is welcome with riders organizing relaxed rides on the trails or to Lake Gordon.
"We would like to invite people to drop by the shop, even if they don't want to go on the bike ride, and have some pizza and beer with us," said Diane Maloney-Krichmar, Hutchin's mother. "We will be there from 5 to 8 p.m. for anyone who wants to drop by and pay their respects."
Maloney-Krichmar said Hutchin's sister Lisa Hutchins-Krausz will be there as well.
"It is informal because Doug was an informal guy," said Maloney-Krichmar. "We will have some posters and pictures of him. It's a hard loss. No parent wants to survive their kids."
Hutchins, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was known for his passion for his friends and community. In addition to being an avid bicyclist and repair specialist, he helped prepare Thanksgiving meals for the under privileged, taught bike safety in the schools, visited City Council meetings to propose solutions to issues and was a brewmaster.
"He was always like that," said Maloney-Krichmar. "He wanted to help ... that was Doug. He was a good person.
"People have said, I got stuck on the trail after hours and called him and he'd go pick them up," said Maloney-Krichmar. "I'm learning more things that he helped with that I didn't know about myself."
"People have been super sad about it," said Joe Elfritz, manager of Cumberland Trail Connection. "I wish he could have seen this because he would have got a kick out of it. A lot more people cared about him then I think he knew."
At Friday's event, people can visit the bike shop or join together for rides either on the C&O Canal Towpath or Great Allegheny Passage or a street ride out U.S. Route 220 to Lake Gordon. Elfritz said the rides are leisurely rides of an hour or hour and a half.
Cumberland Trail Connection will go on, according to Elfritz.
"It's been a tough time for us here at the shop," he said. "But we want to keep it together and keep it going forward. He wanted that and he made it clear."
The family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to contribute to help keep the business going through the transition of losing Hutchins. To donate, visit GoFundMe.com and search "In Memory of Hutch."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.