CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council filled a vacant council seat on Tuesday evening and announced they have narrowed the field of candidates for a new city administrator to three.
Morriss and council members Rock Cioni, Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini have been busy recently trying to fill vacant positions at City Hall.
They successfully filled a position with the swearing in of Joseph P. George, a retired CBIZ executive, as the newest City Council member. George was selected from a pool of 10 applicants who were vying to fill the seat vacated by Seth Bernard who stepped down on Sept. 7 due to career and family responsibilities.
“I’m certainly honored to be a part of the City Council and working for the citizens of Cumberland,” George said after the meeting. “I’m very impressed with the mayor and all the councilpersons. Their dedication and hard work and their love for the city is evident. I can see the passion that this group has.”
George said he has been in meetings learning the procedures and issues over the last four days.
“Joe is already making a wonderful contribution,” said Morriss. “He is fitting in well and you can tell by the way he handles himself that he has the experience and leadership to step right in and help the city.”
A 1972 graduate of Bishop Walsh High School, George retired in 2016 from CBIZ after 28 years of service as head of the select services division.
Morriss also provided the Times-News with an update on the search for a new city administrator. Jeff Rhodes, who served for 11 years, retired from the position effective June 1. Morriss last reported having a field of five candidates in the running.
“We are down to three candidates,” said Morriss. “We have a leading candidate at this time. Hopefully within the next couple of weeks we will have a decision made.”
Morriss said the candidate pool for the position had applicants from across the country.
“With our remaining three candidates we have Maryland, Pennsylvania and Alaska (represented),” said the mayor. Morriss said the applicant from Alaska is originally from Maryland.
