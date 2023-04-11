CUMBERLAND — The Gibson Brothers, two-time International Bluegrass Music Association entertainers of the year, will perform at Loft 129 downtown Friday to raise money for the DelFest Foundation.
The nonprofit foundation is the charitable wing of the DelFest bluegrass and Americana musical festival held each Memorial Day weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has donated more than $500,000 to area charities. The foundation was donating an average of about $50,000 to 15 area nonprofits each year before the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gibson Brothers, Eric and Leigh, are regular performers at DelFest. The brothers grew up on a dairy farm in upstate New York with Eric playing banjo and Leigh on guitar.
The Gibsons are touring in support of the their latest album, “Darkest Hour,” produced by dobro-master Jerry Douglas. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart between Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and Billy Strings.
The brothers’ first break occurred when Ricky Skaggs pulled Eric and Leigh Gibson off the stage at the Ryman Auditorium two decades ago and offered to produce a country record.
“If you haven’t got to see the Gibson Brothers, particularly in a small venue, you are in for a real treat,” said Barb Buehl, local DelFest liaison. “In addition to great music and singing, they have a great sense of humor.”
Funding for the foundation comes largely from a percentage of DelFest beer sales, raffles and tips, and donations from citizens.
“There was two or three years where there was no money coming in because of COVID,” said Buehl. “We do have some funds left from last year’s DelFest. So this year we are hoping to get the money up so we can help the charities in need.”
Charities receiving DelFest Foundation donations have included the Union Rescue Mission, Health Right, Associated Charities, Imagination Library, Family Junction, Human Resources Development Commission, Hot Rod Association, Hot Stove League, Mission of Mercy, Tri-State Community School for the Arts, Metropolitan AME Church, Christ Lutheran Church, Frostburg Community Food Pantry, George’s Creek Mining Association, Our Lady of the Mountains Parish, LaVale Methodist Church, Mount Savage Community Food Pantry, Cresaptown Athletic Association, Legal Aid, Western Maryland Food Bank, Summer Lunch Box Program, Family Crisis Resource Center, Jane’s Place and CASA.
“It’s extremely important for Del and his family to give back,” Buehl said. “... They are very community-oriented and want to help.”
The Gibson Brothers have recorded for the Sugar Hill and Rounder record labels with the assistance of Tyler Childers, Fergie Ferguson and Dan Aurebach, frontman for The Black Keys.
The brother’s latest single is “One Minute Of You (Song For Annie Gray).”
“Leigh wrote this song for his daughter, Annie,” Eric Gibson said in a press release. ”It’s for all the parents out there who all know that time with your kids slips away quickly.”
Mandolin player Frank Solivan will sit in with the Gibson Brothers for The Loft show.
“The Loft 129 is a new venue so hope people will come out and check it out and the Gibson Brothers,” said Buehl. “If this is a success hopefully there will be other artists from DelFest that we know when they come through the area they can put on a show.”
For more info on the DelFest Foundation visit delfestfoundation.org.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. For ticket information, visit loft129.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.