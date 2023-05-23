FROSTBURG — A 14-year-old girl was reported in stable condition after she was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon in the 100 block of West Main Street, according to Frostburg Police.
The victim was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter following treatment and transport by the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance personnel.
Preliminary investigation determined the girl ran in front of the vehicle and that "there was nothing the driver could do to stop in time" to avoid the crash, police said.
The investigation is continuing and Frostburg Police request any witnesses to the incident to contact them at 301-689-3000.
Frostburg and Shaft volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene following alert at 3:32 p.m. by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
