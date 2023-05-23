CUMBERLAND — A ceremony to honor families of U.S. military veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice will be held on Memorial Day at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Cumberland.
Located at the corner of West Harrison and South Centre streets, the park was constructed in 1970. Members of Let’s Beautify Cumberland! and The Garden Club of Cumberland are sponsoring the event, which will rededicate the park with plaques that are being installed to recognize blue and gold star families.
“The Garden Club, which is national, has a program called Blue Star/Gold Star Memorials,” said Ginny Decker of Let’s Beautify Cumberland! “We don’t have any in Allegany County, so this is our chance to bring them here and put the plaques on display.”
The blue and gold star memorials began during World War I. Families with a member in the military received a blue star, which many displayed in their windows. If the service member was killed during the war, the blue star was replaced with a gold star.
Commemorations for the blue and gold stars will be placed on bronze plaques that will be mounted on stone and unveiled at the event.
“We want to invite gold star families to come to the event,” said Decker. “We don’t really know how many we have but we urge them to come out.”
An estimated 637,000 Americans were killed in World War I, World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. In recent times, according the U.S. Department of Defense, more than 7,000 Americans were killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The Garden Club of Cumberland was established in 1956 with Let’s Beautify Cumberland! forming in 1996.
“They’re separate groups but they work together,” said Mullaney, of Let’s Beautify Cumberland! “The Garden Club has been a real wind beneath our wings and the friendship that has been cultivated through these organizations have been unbelievable. From Butch Hendershot, who started Let’s Beautify Cumberland!, to the people joining us now and donating time, we are seeing a resurgence of interest in volunteerism.”
The event will also recognize the life of Charles “Bumps” Leroy Baker. A veteran and avid gardener, Baker was one of the original members of The Garden Club of Cumberland. He died last year a few days following the annual Day of Caring and Sharing, which takes place in mid-May.
The fountain at the park, which was not functional, is being repaired with the help of Southern States and will be turned on in Baker’s name at the event.
“Bumps loved to garden and he was self taught,” said Decker. “We had a group of students from Calvary Christian Academy that have come here for years and we had planters and Charles would be here to tell them how to plant them. He knew flowers and plants and we would go to him to get our answers.”
Dave Roche, who grew up with Baker in Cumberland, said Baker’s family will be at the event.
“He belonged to many gardening organizations and loved it,” said Roche. “Bumps had a place in Pennsylvania and it was beautiful with flowers all around it. People would stop their cars and look at his flowers and he would talk to them.”
“After he passed away Ed (Mullaney) called and said he’d like to dedicate the fountain to Charles,” said Decker.
“Bumps was a consummate volunteer and he loved beauty,” said Mullaney. “Anything I learned about (gardening) I learned from him.”
The public is welcome to the event with music and refreshments beginning at 10 a.m. and the ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
“There might be a few tears shed that day,” said Decker. “But it will be a wonderful tribute for all the military families. Bumps was a veteran but he wouldn’t have wanted it to be for just him. He would have wanted it to be for everyone.”
