CUMBERLAND — Horizon Goodwill is beginning to reopen its four resource centers and a portion of its retail stores with additional safety measures to start helping communities and workforces recover.
Retail stores in LaVale, Oakland and Keyser, West Virginia, reopened on Friday. The Cumberland store is scheduled to reopen June 5.
Stores will operate on a reduced schedule with hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Each store will have occupancy limits and staff will monitor the number of shoppers entering stores to adhere to physical-distancing guidelines. Additional safety and health measures will be put into place.
The resource center located in Hagerstown is open, and the resource centers in Cumberland, Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Winchester, Virginia, will reopen the week of May 25. The resource centers will provide services by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Horizon Goodwill is also providing a distance learning option through its virtual classroom at https://horizongoodwill.org/horizons-virtual-classroom/.
Horizon Goodwill provides vital community services through its resource centers, including skills assessment, job training and case management. These services are supported by federal, state and local funding and by Horizon Goodwill stores where 90 cents of every dollar spent in those stores goes back into Horizon’s workforce development program.
The full schedule of tentative reopening dates for the 18 stores throughout Horizon Goodwill’s service area can be found at horizongoodwill.org/storereopenings.
