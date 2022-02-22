CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan touted the progress he said is occurring in the rural parts of Maryland during a visit to Allegany County on Tuesday.
Accompanied by First Lady Yumi Hogan, the governor made stops in Boonsboro and Hagerstown in the early afternoon before arriving in Allegany County, where he visited Frostburg City Hall, the new State Police Barracks in LaVale and 138 Baltimore Street in downtown Cumberland.
Hogan's visit coincides with an announcement made Friday that $10 million in state funding would be awarded to the Tri-County Council of Western Maryland for economic development. The funding is part of $50 million that will be made available to all five county councils in rural areas across the state.
"I'm really happy to be here today," said Gov. Hogan. "We have been wanting to get back to Western Maryland for quite some time. We have some great things to announce. We are bringing $10 million into the tri-county area. It will help being distributed out to the three counties in Western Maryland (Garrett, Allegany and Washington) with a lot of flexibility, and I think it will make a big difference."
The funds can be used to develop infrastructure such as utilities, transportation and broadband to support the attraction, retention or expansion of businesses into rural areas.
The visit could be the last for Hogan, who is serving his final year as governor due to term limits. He said when he arrived, seven years ago, that rural counties felt abandoned.
"I said at the time the counties that felt neglected and forgotten would no longer be ignored, and we were going to focus on rural Maryland," said Hogan. "I think our entire team has been doing that and living up to that commitment over the past seven years. I'm proud of the work that everybody has done. But it is really you that have helped make it all happen. There are more positive things happening than ever before in the history of the state."
"It's been the greatest experience of my life, and I just appreciate the confidence you've had in me that enabled me to do this job. Everybody thinks were done; we still got 11 months left, and I'm working every one of those days."
At the Frostburg City Hall, Hogan presented a governor's citation to Lt. Irvin Buskirk of the Frostburg Police Department on his retirement with 40 years of service.
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade accompanied Hogan on his visit.
"It was great to see the governor here," said Shade. "We got a new Allegany High School, new city hall here at Frostburg, new state police barracks, new buildings at Frostburg State University, the Footer Dye Works Building.
"I don't agree with him on everything, but he has been very supportive of Western Maryland, and that is why I'm here today — to say thank you for what you've done for Western Maryland."
Shade said he has become the president of the Tri-County Council of Western Maryland which will receive the $10 million economic development fund.
"If someone has a big infrastructure need to make it work, now that funding is going to be available to us," said Shade. "The Tri-County is good at administering funds. The governor is becoming the the head of the ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) this year, and they will have the conference here in Cumberland in October. Hopefully governors and staff from all 13 states that are part of the region will be coming here in the fall."
Hogan visited 138 Baltimore Street, the former Murphy's building, where local entrepreneurs Chris Hendershot and Garrett Eagan are restoring the building, which will contain a business on the first floor and residential units on the upper floors.
"We are here to see some housing (efforts), and they have some creative ideas here with this building," said Hogan. "There are good investments out there.
"I have always thought (Cumberland) was an incredible town and is a beautiful area that deserves to be revitalized. Luckily there are some people in the private sector that want to help, and we want to support them as well."
