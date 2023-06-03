MONTERVILLE, W.Va. — A Grant County man died Thursday when he was struck by a tree at a logging site in a remote area of Randolph County, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.
David Moreland, 54, of Scherr, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred about 8 miles from state Route 15 on Turkey Bone Road, the sheriff's office said.
Moreland, a 15-year veteran logger, was preparing to secure a felled log as a bulldozer approached. Investigators said a tree uphill from the victim uprooted and struck him.
Moreland's body was taken to Davis Medical Center in Elkins. The sheriff's office was assisted by Huttonsville-Mill Creek and Valley Head firefighters and Randolph County EMS.
