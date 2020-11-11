ELKINS, W.Va. — Three residents of Hardy and Grant counties are facing drug and firearms charges after a grand jury in Wheeling indicted them in October, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Joshua Allen Hinkle, 35, of Cabins, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Cassie Leigh Kesner, 26, of Moorefield, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
Bryan Edward Summerton, 34, of Petersburg, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute at least 40 grams of fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
The men are accused of working together to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Grant County and elsewhere in April. Kesner and Sumerton are accused of having firearms during at least one drug trafficking crime, authorities said.
Hinkle, Kesner and Summerton each face at least five years and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million for the conspiracy charge.
Hinkle also faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the possession of fentanyl charge.
Kesner also faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million for the possession of fentanyl charge and faces at least five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.
Summerton also faces at least five years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.