FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — The cattle barn at the Mineral County Fairgrounds is newly refurbished, thanks to grants from two different sources.
The barn was built in the 1970s and was deteriorating and in need of repairs, said Eric Iser, president of the Mineral County 4-H/FFA Livestock Association, which spearheaded the project.
“Safety concerns were our big thing,” Iser said. “We removed the chain-link fence around the barn, which was in bad shape, and replaced it with wood. We replaced all the rolling poles and replaced those with wood.”
Iser said the steel cable that was used to tie the steers was replaced as well.
A grant for $12,600 from US Wind Force Foundation plus a $4,000 economic development grant provided by Del. Gary Howell were used to fund the renovation project, according to Iser.
“After the fair we are looking at replacing the roof with the money left over, and paving down the center and the outside ends. That reduces mud and dust,” Iser said.
Wednesday entertainment includes a firefighters’ Battle of the Barrel at 7 p.m. and Highland Grass at 7 and 9 p.m. The fair continues through Saturday with gates opening Wednesday-Friday at 6 p.m. and at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
