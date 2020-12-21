GRANTSVILLE — For decades, the Rotary Club of Grantsville has been serving its community in many ways. During the holiday season, the organization provides gifts for area families in need.
In a time where much has changed, the Rotarians’ commitment to their motto “Service Above Self” remains unchanged.
The annual Grantsville Rotary Christmas was held Saturday and with the help of area donations and contributions, the Christmas season for 14 area families and 25 seniors will truly be a bit more merry and bright. Organizers began collecting donations for the event in November.
Linda Buckel, past president of the Rotary and event organizer, said the Rotary Christmas is reflective of the commitment the service organization has to its community and its residents.
“Our club has been involved with this project over 25 years,” Buckel said. “In the beginning, it was a coordinated effort with the Oakland Rotary. Boxes of groceries were packed at the Oakland Armory. Grantsville Rotarians then traveled to Oakland, loaded Grantsville’s boxes into a box truck and the grocery boxes, along with bags of toys for the kids were distributed by members.
Buckel said this event would not be successful without the support of the following area businesses and organizations: Diehl’s Ford Sales, Total Biz, Dollar General, Grantsville Lions, Somerset Trust, Highland Thrift Shop, St. Paul United Methodist Church, WoodmenLife and Penn Alps. This program is also supported by Rotary members and members of the community, as well as visitors. Penn Alps allows the Grantsville Rotary to place a giving tree in the lobby, where people can take cards from the trees and return them with a donation.
In year’s past, the Rotary has placed bins to collect items at area businesses, but the pandemic has limited these activities. The Rotary was unable to hold many of its traditional fundraisers as well. However, the level of support by individuals, organizations and businesses has exceeded all expectations.
Every family received a bag of toys for their individual children, and was also given an opportunity to choose from a wide selection of toys and games donated from people buying them from Dollar General in Grantsville and Total Biz.
Pickup and distribution for the 2020 event was hosted by Diehl’s Ford Sales, which provided an indoor space.
“Diehl’s Ford Sales has been hosting this event for the Rotary for well over 25 years,” Diehl’s vice president and office manager said. “We are thrilled to give the Rotary space each year for this project and in some way be able to serve our community. We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.”
In a true demonstration of “it is better to give than receive,” the joy felt by Rotarians as they prepared to provide gifts to the families and seniors was evident.
“We know there are many families in need right now. By reaching out, even in this small way, we are helping others. Our families and the seniors are so appreciative, and it warms one’s heart to know that you’ve helped someone else,” Buckel said.
Charlie Nace, Rotary president, said helping with this event is a true sense of Christmas spirit.
“It’s a truly wonderful feeling to know that we are able to help people who need a little extra help,” Nace said.
The Rotary Club of Grantsville is always welcoming new members and the organization meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, email lindabuckel@verizon.net.
