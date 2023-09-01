OAKLAND — A Grantsville woman recently pleaded guilty in Garrett County Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Jessica Blair Baker, 37, was sentenced by Judge Justin Gregory to the maximum five-year sentence to be served in the Division of Correction, according to the Garrett County State's Attorney's Office.
The charges relate to incidents in mid-April when Baker and a co-defendant were the subject of a narcotics investigation in which a confidential informant purchased several grams of methamphetamine from her, the state's attorney's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.