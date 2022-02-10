CUMBERLAND — Citizens working to bring about the renovation of Greenway Avenue Stadium received good news Thursday when Allegany County officials announced an award of $5 million in support of the project.
The announcement came during the regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at the County Office Complex on Kelly Road. The stadium renovation project includes replacing the visitors side bleachers and adding a new running track.
Mark Manges, a member of the Greenway Avenue Stadium Committee, spoke to the Times-News after the meeting.
"The total project cost is a little over $4.8 million," said Manges. "So this will make it a done deal. It's full speed ahead."
The Allegany County Board of Education asked to assign $3.5 million for its fund balance for the project and Allegany County announced a pledge of $1.5 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
"This includes replacing the visitor side bleachers," said Jay Marley, supervisor of maintenance for the school system. "The bleachers will be removed and we will be adding a full eight-lane all-weather track. Since (the track) was a 400 yards and it was converted to 400 meters at some point, it is kind of misshapen. So we will need to make changes, some alterations to the field."
Marley said improvements will also be done to the public walkways and to the storm water system.
The project, including fundraising, got started in 2010. "This has been a long time coming but it is looking great," said Jake Shade, county commission president. "Thank you to the board (of education) for making this a top priority."
Manges said work on the stadium should begin later this month and be wrapped up by no later than Aug. 5. He said spring sports will be impacted but plans are to "devise a way to do the graduations by making use of the home-side stands."
County officials also announced a firm has been selected to demolish the former Allegany High School complex on Sedgwick Street. The commissioners voted to accept the bid of Demolition Services Inc. of Culpepper, Virginia who submitted the low bid of $677,611.
The county was able to secure $2 million from the state for the prep work, including asbestos removal, and the demolition.
"We are really happy where the bids came in," said Shade. "It can obviously fluctuate with change orders and stuff but this will be really good for us. Personally, it is bitter sweet for me. I have went to Allegany and graduated and then got elected to the commission as we were building the new school (on Haystack Mountain).
"We would have loved to see (the former school facility) used for something else but the building was in such bad shape it couldn't be used."
The former school had been suffering from vandalism over the past two years.
"One of the things we were all committed to is, we didn't want to see it fall into another East Side School or what some of the other old schools turned into, that is why we worked quickly to get it demolished," said Shader.
The demolition of the former school is expected to get underway in the spring.
