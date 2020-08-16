GRMC opens primary care facility in Oakland

OAKLAND — Garrett Regional Medical Center has opened a new primary care facility on Wolf Acres Drive in Oakland.
Garrett Family Medicine will provide comprehensive primary care services for people of all ages, from infants and children through those in need of geriatric care. The new practice is located in the same building that previously housed the primary care practice of Dr. Daniel Miller, who recently retired.
“We are excited to offer a new primary care option in the area,” said Kendra Thayer, senior vice president of patient care services and chief operating officer. “Our focus is on providing the best access to care; the new clinic will better serve the Oakland region, and we hope to expand services there in the near future to continue to meet the growing needs of our community.”
GRMC has hired Brooklyn J. Ayersman, family nurse practitioner, to serve as the clinic’s primary care provider.
A native of West Virginia, Ayersman graduated from Walden University, receiving a master’s degree in nursing as a family nurse practitioner after receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from West Virginia University. Her most recent nursing roles include working at Preston Memorial Hospital and Preston Memorial Hospital Urgent Care.
As a family nurse practitioner, Ayersman can diagnose conditions, prescribe medication and dictate patient care.
“I am excited to join the award-winning team at GRMC and begin working at Garrett Family Medicine,” said Ayersman. “As a family nurse practitioner, I have the versatility to provide comprehensive care to patients throughout their lives, and I look forward to caring for patients throughout the Garrett County community.”
Garrett Family Medicine is open Monday through Friday with evening hours on Thursdays. For more information, call 301-533-2929.
