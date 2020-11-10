CUMBERLAND — City officials announced Tuesday that a groundbreaking event to kickoff construction of the Cumberland Gateway plaza will take place by the end of the month.
Officials also announced that restauranteur Sean D’Atri will collaborate with the developer to open a sub shop at the site.
Cumberland Gateway — sometimes referred to as the Rolling Mill project — is a planned commercial plaza off eastbound Interstate 68 at Exit 43D between Maryland Avenue and Park Street. Once completed, the plaza is expected to include a hotel, sit-down restaurant, fast service restaurant, convenience store and shops.
News of the latest developments at the site was announced during a virtual city work session held Tuesday afternoon. Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said he and other officials met with Ed Scott — principal with the project developer Klein Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate — earlier Tuesday.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., also participated in the meeting and provided an update at the work session.
Miller said two additional properties are currently under contract at the location. He did not release the names or addresses associated with those properties.
“We had a very productive meeting with Mr. Scott,” said Miller. “They have made significant progress and have secured two more properties under contract at the site. They anticipate performing the physical site work before the first of the year, which means we could see progress as soon as the week after Thanksgiving.”
Miller also said Scott and Sean D’Atri, who owns lots at the site, have reached an agreement.
“Mr. Scott also informed us that he has created a partnership with Mr. Sean D’Atri and he will assist locally with the project. We are excited to hear of the interest Sean has,” said Miller. “Sean would like to team up with Ed Scott and include D’Atri’s Subs in the first phase of the project. All of this is good progress.”
Miller said a groundbreaking event will be scheduled after Thanksgiving with the media welcome.
The project got underway in the spring of 2015 when 67 properties were at the site. With subsequent purchases and demolitions taking place in recent years, about a dozen properties are remaining at the site.
One of the latest properties to be under contract was referred by Councilman Eugene Frazier.
“The big thing I think we’ll see, once something starts happening around those (remaining residents), I think we will see some more sales,” said Frazier. “It will happen once they see what it will be like there.”
Miller thanked Frazier for the referral.
“So we invite anyone in that area to at least entertain a conversation (with Ed Scott). Mr. Scott is good with people and he is very negotiable,” said Miller. “I think this will be a catalytic project for the whole area.”
Morris said, “We have all been waiting for this for quite awhile, and so it’s good to see what is happening here today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.