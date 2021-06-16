CUMBERLAND — The medical cannabis company Grow West reached a milestone recently with the hiring of its 100th employee.
“We now have 103 employees ...,” said Mounia Valois, chief administrative officer. “People have been eager to come here and join the group and we’ve been fortunate.”
Located on Kelly Road, Grow West opened in March 2018 with 18 employees.
The Grow West Cannabis Co. is owned by the Valois family. Mounia is the wife of William Valois, Grow West CEO. “Right now we are recruiting for our phase two expansion,” Mounia Valois said.
Housed at the site of the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., the company began a $20 million expansion project at the beginning of the year and initiated construction of a large outdoor greenhouse, which is now under roof, on a lot purchased beside the current facility. Once complete in the fall, production is expected to increase four-fold.
William Valois said the company has also doubled its space in the original building while the expanded facility will add 47,000 square-feet of cultivation space.
“We are considering adding a second shift at some point,” he said. “We could not have done any of this without our employees. It’s a team effort and we are proud of it. It’s a way of helping those who help us. It’s how can we help this community from the ground up and this is how we are doing it.”
”If you take people you have, and make a difference for them, they will make a difference for the community and everyone rises with the tide,” said William Valois.
Aaron O’Rourke is a delivery coordinator and production analyst.
”I’m a different person since I came here,” said O’Rourke, who came from the fast food delivery industry. “I was going to leave town. I was in a rut.
”Now I feel a sense of self. I plan to be a first time homeowner by next year. That was never even an option before. There is something worthy about working here. It’s the whole entire crew. Everyone is so supportive. I feel I have a sense of self now.”
”I’ve been here about three years now,” said Kylee Jones, a logistics coordinator. “I was trying to find my path and this place helped me do that. You are treated very well and you feel you are like part of the family. You don’t feel like your are coming to work.
”Since coming here, I’ve had a baby, I bought a new house and I’ve bought a car. I’m not just going through the motions and have to struggle now.”
Other Grow West employees who spoke to the Times-News included Thomas Litten, Nancy Bishop, Casey West, Nicole Stevens and Colby Beeseck with each saying their job has been a positive in their life.
Beeseck was one of the first hires. He was in a group of four that were hired when the company opened in early 2018.
”Before I came here I worked at a restaurant,” said Beeseck. “It’s been very exciting coming here. It’s a new industry and we’ve made a name for ourselves with the medicine that we develop here.
”It’s been really good for me. I’ve been able to purchase a house on the West Side. The expansion is moving along so our future looks bright and I’m grateful.”
