CUMBERLAND — Officials with the Grow West MD medical marijuana company see the recent vote to legalize recreational cannabis as a job creator.
Voters approved a constitutional amendment Nov. 8 legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and up. The state will also make changes in criminal law and create automatic expungements of past marijuana possession convictions.
Located in the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. on Kelly Road, Grow West opened in 2017. Approved for a dispensary license as well, the medical marijuana producer also opened the Grow West Cannabis Company Dispensary at 1096 W. Industrial Blvd. in July 2019.
William Valois, Grow West CEO, said the company has invested more than $30 million in the operation, including a major expansion project completed in 2021.
“Obviously recreational (cannabis) is a great opportunity to continue to add jobs at Grow West,” Valois said. “It is also giving us the opportunity to expand our reach to Marylanders and provide a helpful and safe product for them as well as increase our investment in the local community and abroad.
“We are excited to have another opportunity to grow our company,” Valois said. “We have over 150 employees, so this offers more opportunity to continue that trend and make a difference here in Western Maryland and the rest of the state. We deliver to every corner of the state.”
According to the amendment, recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over, as long as the General Assembly passes legislation in its next session regarding distribution, regulation and taxation of cannabis.
“We see this as another win in Cumberland,” Valois said. “The longer we continue to create jobs and opportunities, other industries are looking to Cumberland and waking up to the fact there is a great group of people here willing to work and just want an opportunity to improve the area. I think we have done that and we will continue to do that. I think all boats rise with the tide and we’re very excited.”
According to The Associated Press, a law enacted earlier this year includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1. For example, starting Jan. 1 and continuing through June 30, possession of the personal use amount, which is defined as up to 1.5 ounces, is a civil offense. Violators would be subject to a maximum fine of $100. On July 1, possession of up to 1.5 ounces would be legal for someone over 21.
“I believe July 1, 2023, is achievable,” Valois said. “Growers and dispensaries and processing, we are ready to go day one. We have the capacity right now. We’ve built this market for about five years. It’s hard and capital intensive. It can’t be done on a whim. There is a lot of planning that goes into it and it should be an amazing lift for everybody in the state.”
Although how Maryland will retail the product and which facilities will be able to sell it is still being developed, Valois thinks current dispensaries are a likely choice.
“What makes the most sense is that they continue to use the places that already exist,” he said. “This is the model done in most other states. From a compliance perspective everything is tracked. You know the source where everything comes from. It is no difference than a CVS or Walgreens in a pharmaceutical environment. The model is already there. We’re just ready to go.”
Valois said there is still much to be sorted out, but he expects the General Assembly to make “smart moves” for the rollout.
“Obviously, we have to get ahead of neighbor states to capture that market before they are able to steal revenue from Maryland,” he said. “Now that it’s passed, you want to get ahead of the black market because the longer you let that go the more the opportunity has for the black market to take over and that is too dangerous for people. You can’t tell what the source is and what’s in it.
“Everything we have in Maryland the growers are well regulated and very compliant and meet the standards set forth, which are outstanding for Maryland residents and they are benefiting from one of the best programs in the country,” Valois said.
