CUMBERLAND — Several hopefuls for Maryland governor will participate in a candidate forum at Frostburg State University on April 30. The event is being hosted by FSU, Allegany College of Maryland and Garrett College.
Six candidates — four Democrats and two Republicans — are confirmed for the event, which will take place in the FSU Lane Center. Those scheduled to participate as of Friday include Rushern Baker III (Dem.), former Prince George's County executive; Del. Daniel Cox (Rep.); Robin Ficker (Rep.), former delegate; Ashwani Jain (Dem.), associate director of external affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; John B. King Jr. (Dem.), secretary of education under Pres. Obama, and author Jerome Segal (Dem.).
"It's a great opportunity to meet the candidates and talk with them," said Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, an event organizer. "People are really interested in what role the government is going to play in their lives. We hope they take advantage of this rare opportunity."
McDaniel-Weissler said a panel made up of college and high school students will ask the questions.
"There will be a combination of prepared questions and questions submitted by the audience at the event. The questions will be posed during the forum, then there will be a reception afterward where the candidates will mingle with the audience over food and coffee," said McDaniel-Weissler.
The forum will be moderated by Amanda Mangan. The event is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. with the reception afterward.
"No topic is off the table. We thought people will probably seize on the opportunity to talk to the candidates about issues they have locally, but if they want to talk about state level or nationwide topics, that is fine as well," said McDaniel-Weissler. "We want a good exchange between residents, students and the candidates."
Maryland's primary election is July 19.
The event is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed www.frostburg.edu/lanelive.
Questions about the forum should be directed to the FSU Office of Civil Engagement at 301-687-4210 or by email at: civicengagement@frostburg.edu.
