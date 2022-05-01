FROSTBURG — Five candidates for governor shared their views on a variety of issues during a forum held at Frostburg State University on Saturday.
Candidates participating included Rushern Baker III (Dem.), former Prince George's County executive; Del. Daniel Cox (Rep.); Robin Ficker (Rep.), former delegate; Ashwani Jain (Dem.), associate director of external affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and John B. King Jr. (Dem.), secretary of education under President Barack Obama.
The forum was held to allow Western Marylanders learn more about the candidates prior to the July 19 primary election.
FSU President Ron Nowaczyk began the event with a welcome, and Amanda Mangan moderated. Questions were posed by a panel of students from FSU, Allegany College, Garrett College, Allegany High School and Bishop Walsh School.
Baker, who said the impact of the pandemic and the death of George Floyd prompted him to run, was asked how he would reinvigorate the economy after the pandemic.
"This pandemic is going to be with us for a while," said Baker. "The best way to do it is not by attracting big businesses to come here like Amazon and things like that. It is really in investing in small and local businesses that do most of the hiring around the state. It has to be an aggressive approach by the government to go after and investing in new technology." Baker added that funds should be invested to increasing opportunities in the green economy sector.
In his opening remarks, Cox said he is running to "restore your freedoms." He was asked how he would help clean up the Chesapeake Bay.
"I'm a conservationist," said Cox. "You see the effluent is coming into the bay without check. I would do three things. I would issue a complete audit of every sewage system that has the potential for overflows into the bay. We are smart people, we can cut that effluent off. Secondly, I would look at the rivers. We want to make sure we don't have all the silt coming in from the dams. It's the silt that is killing the oyster beds. Third, I would make sure you would have a healthy ecosystem. Oyster harvesting is only allowed in certain parts of the bay and I believe we need to expand those options."
Ficker said a huge mistake by the state was not recruiting the Nucor steel manufacturing corporation to come to Maryland. Earlier this year, the company selected Mason County, West Virginia, as the site for a new plant.
He was asked how he would prioritize Western Maryland.
"I disagree with my friend Rusher Baker," said Ficker. "He says we don't need to seek big companies and I think we do. Facebook just signed the biggest lease in Austin, Texas, history. Apple decided to build a billion dollar campus with 3,000 jobs. Where? In North Carolina. Why, because our Department of Commerce is asleep." Ficker said Taiwan Semiconductor and Intel chose Arizona to build plants. "Maryland should have chased these semiconductor plants. We need a plant like that in Western Maryland."
Jain, a cancer survivor, was asked if he believes marijuana should be legalized for recreational purposes.
"Yes, we should legalize marijuana and expunge records. There is an issue in our criminal justice system where you have Black Marylanders, white Americans using marijuana but Black Marylanders are disproportionally receiving harsher sentences overall. It's a racial issue and it is an economic issue. It can help us generate a ton of revenue."
King was asked what steps he would take to strengthen Maryland's fight against opioid addiction.
"Single mothers are forced into a situation where they are choosing whether to go into recovery and give up their kids to someone else or not going to recovery and continuing to struggle with addiction. We need to make a massive investment in our mental health infrastructure in the state. People aren't getting the mental health support they should. We need to help recovery organizations so we can provide more recovery beds.
"We don't provide enough mental health services for kids and parents in our schools. We must treat the underlying causes. Part of what is driving opioid addiction is the despair of not having economic opportunities." He said loan forgiveness could be an option to help in certain circumstances."
Several candidates who have been maintaining high numbers in recent polls did not participate, including Democratic candidates Comptroller Peter Franchot, Tom Perez and Wes Moore, as well as Republican candidate Kelly Schulz.
