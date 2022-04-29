CUMBERLAND — Republican gubernatorial candidate Kelly M. Schulz visited Cumberland on Friday as part of a two-day trip through Western Maryland to meet with elected officials and business leaders.
A former state delegate, Schulz served as labor secretary in Gov. Larry Hogan's cabinet before leading the Department of Commerce, a post she resigned in January.
Schulz began her day with a stop on the downtown mall where she met with Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and several business owners.
"I wanted to come out to Western Maryland to let people know and understand that this is a critical part of Maryland," Schulz, a Frederick resident, said. "It is critical for so many reasons. Having been in Commerce and understanding the tourism industry, you learn the importance. I want people to know there is a brilliant place for economic development and prosperity here in Western Maryland."
"She's getting to know the officials and business owners and asking what our concerns are for the area," Morriss said. "We went over the Baltimore Street revitalization plan and looked at the different plans for the different buildings downtown. She was also able to meet the City Council members as well."
After her visit downtown, Schulz stopped at Western Maryland Works Makerspace in LaVale, which provides certificate-level training programs in light manufacturing in collaboration with Allegany College of Maryland. The 30,000 square-foot facility opened in 2019.
"This so inspiring," she said. "There were so many hands that went into building this. But, it was out of need."
The makerspace offers courses in welding, electrical wiring, motor control systems, machining, hydraulic systems and robotics.
"It's pretty much an economic development tool," Schulz said. "It's used not only to provide opportunities for the workforce, because we want to get the workforce working, but it is also a tool for the industry in Western Maryland so (businesses) know they can expand and have the actual workforce they need."
Becky Ruppert, director of business development for Allegany College of Maryland, and Jaren Bohn, advanced manufacturing project manager for the college, showed Schulz around the makerspace.
Ruppert said courses offered at the facility were critically important when dozens of people lost their jobs when Verso's Luke paper mill closed in 2019.
"When Verso shut down, something like this directly impacted those hardworking individuals," Schulz said. "It impacted their lives where they can see another career pathway. It's immeasurable to those individuals."
Schulz said training programs like what is offered at the makerspace help to attract industry.
"Even when we are recruiting businesses from other states, we use these types of opportunities to attract businesses because it helps them be able to recruit their employees," Schulz said.
Schulz's final stop of the day was at the Aeon Technologies lab on the campus of Frostburg State University. Operated by Dr. Kimberly Brown, the lab performs COVID testing, drug toxicology and phlebotomy work.
Schulz was expected to visit officials and business leaders in Garrett County on Saturday.
