CUMBERLAND — Timi Hadra, an associate partner with IBM and economic development advocate, was recognized for her efforts to promote business and job opportunities.
Hadra, the outgoing chair of The Greater Cumberland Committee executive board, was selected as the 2022 recipient of the organization’s Greater Good Award on Tuesday.
Each year TGCC selects an individual for the award, which is kept secret until the winner is announced at a gathering of the organization’s members and partners. This year’s event was held at Cornucopia Cafe in Grantsville.
Hadra was TGCC chair for four years, serving two two-year terms, the only person to do so in the organization’s 23-year history.
The award was presented by Colleen Peterson, who filled in for last year’s recipient David Turnbull, president of Turnbull, Hoover and Kahl, P.A., who was unable to attend.
“This is a person who sets aside one’s personal goals and needs and is recognized as a selfless leader,” Peterson said before announcing the winner.
Hadra was presented with citations of achievement from Nan Mann, representative of Sen. Chris Van Hollen; Mark Widmyer, field representative for Gov. Larry Hogan; and Robin Summerfield, a representative of Sen. Ben Cardin.
“Thank you, I am so overwhelmed,” said Hadra. “It is so hard to think about this as an individual award because everything we’ve accomplished over the last four years is because of every single one of the committee members, council members and government liaisons. It really does take everyone together.”
Jennifer Walsh, executive director of TGCC, hosted the event and announced that Shawn Bender of the Beitzel Corp. would be the new board chairman.
Also at the event, TGCC honored Sen. George C. Edwards who is retiring after serving 40 years in the Maryland legislature.
“The thing about George is that you can always have a conversation with George even if you don’t agree with George,” said Bender. “He keeps his cool and is willing talk to anybody whether he agreed with him or not.”
Edwards thanked TGCC which he called one of the best organizations in the region.
“It has been a real pleasure representing this area of the state. I love this area,” said Edwards. “I want to do all I can to help the area to grow. That is why we have to work hard to get things to stay here or expand, or to get new businesses to come in here.
“It’s been a pleasure and I want to keep fighting for Mountain Maryland. We are all going to work together and if we do we can accomplish some great things.”
