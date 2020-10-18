CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown couple remained jailed Sunday following their arrest on drug distribution charges during a traffic stop by Cumberland Police.
Michael Keech, 44, and Robin Swift, 49, were charged after a police dog detected narcotics in their vehicle on Park Street Saturday. Police said the vehicle was not registered and was displaying tags issued to another vehicle.
Keech was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with intent to distribute narcotics, CDS possession not marijuana and various traffic violations. Swift was charged with CDS possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, conspiracy to possess CDS with intent to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to possess CDS not marijuana.
Following bond hearings in district court, Keech was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond and Swift was held without bond.
