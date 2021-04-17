CUMBERLAND — A 19-year-old Hagerstown man was jailed Saturday following his arrest on weapons charges, Cumberland Police said.
Calvin Xavier Salgado was taken into custody after police stopped his vehicle in the 400 block of Columbia Street on Friday. Salgado had reportedly been involved in a disturbance in the 900 block of Holland Street at about 3 p.m. and fled the area. The victim told responding officers Salgado was carrying a handgun.
Salgado was found to be in possession of the loaded weapon and subsequently charged with handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, minor in possession of firearm and dangerous weapon on school property.
He was being held on $5,000 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.