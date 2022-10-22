MCHENRY — A Hagerstown man was killed Friday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on U.S. Route 219 at Rock Lodge Road, Maryland State Police said.
Luray Ausherman, 89, was operating a 2022 Indian Scout south on U.S. 219 when he apparently struck a stopped SUV that was attempting to turn left onto Rock Lodge Road, police said.
Ausherman, who police said was ejected, was wearing a helmet that reportedly flew off. He was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, where he later died, police said.
The driver of the SUV, Domenico Cicala Jr., 66, was not injured, according to police.
Maryland State Highway Administration and Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene of the 1 p.m. crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.