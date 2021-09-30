CUMBERLAND — The annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween parade will be held on Oct. 27.
Those wishing to participate are urged to forward their application no later than Oct. 15 as no applications will be accepted after that date.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and follow the same route as in past years as it moves along East First Street, travels down Virginia Avenue and disbands on West Industrial Boulevard between Kirk Auto Sales and West Third Street.
Applications to participate in the parade can still be requested by contacting the Halloween Parade committee at 301-722-6759 or email seanbt@atlanticbb.net.
Costumed mummers up to the age of 12 will be judged at 5:30 p.m. in Smith Park, located between Race and Seymour streets. The mummers will then lead the parade through the parade route. There is no registration for participating in the costume judging and children do not need to reside in Cumberland.
Any business or individual interested in giving a donation to help offset parade expenses can contact the Halloween Parade committee.
Officials said even though plans are being made to hold the parade, COVID metrics in the community are being monitored and a final decision will be made by the South Cumberland Business and Civic Association in conjunction with the city of Cumberland closer to Oct. 15.
