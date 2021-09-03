CUMBERLAND — The annual South Cumberland Business and Civic Association Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween parade is scheduled for Oct. 27.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and follow the same route as in past years as it moves along East First Street, travels down Virginia Avenue and disbands on West Industrial Boulevard between Kirk Auto Sales and West Third Street.
The South Cumberland Business and Civic Association encourages businesses, individuals, clubs, churches, etc. to decorate and enter floats in the parade.
Any float/trailer used must have proper lighting for transporting the vehicle to and from the parade. Trailers longer than 35 feet will not be allowed in the parade due to the safety issues involved. Car clubs are asked to limit the number of vehicles to 10.
Candy and/or handouts will be allowed, but no throwing of these items is permitted. Units participating in the parade will need to have members of their unit walk along the sides of the street to hand candy, etc. directly to the parade spectators. If throwing of these items occurs, parade participants will be removed from the parade.
Costumed mummers up to the age 12 will be judged at 5:30 p.m. in Smith Park, located between Race and Seymour streets. The mummers will then lead the parade through the parade route. There is no registration for participating in the costume judging and children do not need to reside in Cumberland.
Applications to participate in the parade are being mailed to previous year’s participants. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade may contact the SCBCA Halloween Parade Committee at 301-722-6759 or seanbt@atlanticbb.net
Even though plans are being made to hold the Halloween Parade, the COVID metrics in the community are being monitored and a final decision on holding the parade will be made by the business and civic association, in conjunction with the city of Cumberland, closer to the date of the parade.
