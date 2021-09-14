ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run accident that happened early Sunday in the 300 block of Jersey Mountain Road.
Authorities said the victim, who was found in ditch, was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for autopsy.
“All parties involved have been identified and evidence is being reviewed,” the sheriff’s office said via news release. “The involved car is secured by the sheriff’s office.”
Authorities said charges may be filed at the completion of the investigation.
No other details were released.
