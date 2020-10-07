KEYSER, W.Va — It was only a matter of time before Hampshire girls soccer would break through at Keyser on Tuesday night.
The Trojans had held the ball almost entirely in their opponent’s defensive third. The Golden Tornado clung to a scoreless draw on the back of keeper Graci Crites, who had absorbed a shower of strikes to give her team a chance.
Hampshire finally got the golden goal midway through the second half, when Isabella Blomquist ripped a clean look off a perfectly-placed Hannah Ault pass. Crites dove to her left but to no avail, as the ball pierced the goalmouth to give the Trojans a 1-0 win over Keyser.
“We passed the ball well,” Hampshire head coach Troy Crane said. “That’s the best Keyser team I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching here. The whole first half, they put it to us. We didn’t really deserve to be in the game. Second half we found a way to make some connections.”
The goalscoring tandem of Ault and Blomquist, who tallied a game-high six shots on goal, wreaked havoc throughout, allowing the Trojans to freely possess the ball in the middle of the field.
With both of the duo being in their first two years — Blomquist a freshman and Ault a sophomore — the future is bright for a Trojan team that’s accumulated a 9-3 mark on the year.
“As a true freshman, to look that calm, you’d think she was a senior,” Crane said of Blomquist. “She doesn’t rush with anything she does. Her passing is incredible. ... She’s played really well, and her best sport is basketball. She’s played a lot of sports so she doesn’t panic, she’s been through it a million times.”
Hampshire controlled the game offensively throughout, outshooting Keyser 19-4. In addition to Blomquist’s big night, senior Kaleigh Hott had five shots on goal. Junior Taylor Kirk and senior Teeia Keckley each put the ball on goal twice.
The Golden Tornado did well to keep the margin within a goal given the circumstances, as the squad was out three starters. Junior Abigail Davis, who usually plays out wide, was called upon to play the sweeper position and didn’t miss a beat.
“(The Trojans) handled the ball well, they dominated time of possession so they deserved the 1-0 win,” Golden Tornado head coach Daniel Dawson said. “I thought our defending third did a nice job. ... We had some runs at goal, just no finishes.”
Crites faced a barrage of shots all night in goal for Keyser. The senior did well to fight as long as she could to make 13 saves. More than once, she came off her line to cut off angles and keep the deficit at a goal, but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.
“Graci has done a great job all year,” Dawson said. “I call her vertically challenged, but she gives it her all game-in, game-out. Never complains, never gets on anybody’s case about not doing what they should be doing.”
The first half ended in a scoreless draw, though it was apparent Hampshire was getting the better of the ball.
Though Keyser displayed a scrappy effort and did well to stay within striking distance, the Trojans were too good. Blomquist and Ault finally hooked up to break the tie, allowing Hampshire to get out of Tornado Alley with a win and continue its good form of play.
Keyser (2-4-1) takes on Frankfort at home on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hampshire faces Washington at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
“We’ve got Washington Saturday, and they’re a whole different speed of team,” Crane said. “So our pressure needs to be better.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.