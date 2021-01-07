OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — A 22-year-old Hampshire County man was killed Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 220 in Old Fields, the Hardy County Sheriff's Office said.
Heath J. Baker of Purgitsville died from injuries sustained in the 5:30 a.m. accident, the sheriff's office said.
Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department, Fraley Ambulance Service, West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Public Service Commission assisted police in the investigation.
The sheriff's office provided no other details in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
