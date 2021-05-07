CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It doesn’t matter who Hampshire plays — Drew Keckley, Christian Hicks, Mikhi Anderson and the rest of the Trojans are going to play their brand of basketball.
That brand? An up-tempo press that, while maybe allowing some easy baskets, is also going to wreak havoc on an opposing team’s offense and cause some turnovers.
In a gym like the Charleston Civic Center — a place where seemingly every team that steps foot in the gym has a tough time shooting from outside the paint — the Trojans are at such an advantage to be rescued on the defensive end if the offensive side of things isn’t going their way.
Entering this year’s tournament, No. 8 seeds were 0-45 all-time. The Trojans became part of history by taking down Class AAA’s top dog, Robert C. Byrd, 53-47, on Wednesday.
“I would like to think that,” Hampshire head coach Daniel Alkire said when asked if people shouldn’t be shocked that the Trojans knocked off the top seed. “We just try to stay with what we do. We are a defensive team. When Coach (Colby) Nichols and I came in a couple years ago, that’s what we preached. We wanted to change the culture and it started with defense.
“We’ve always said to them that no matter what, after we play a game, we want a team, win or lose, to say ‘man, I’d hate to play them again. They’re up in your face. Their defense is hustling.’ We’ve always said defense wins games. Offense you could have a good night, you could have a bad night. Defense, there’s no reason to have a bad night. It’s all your heart, your drive, and that’s what we’re always reaching for — having the best defense we can have.”
Hampshire looks to make it two wins for the No. 8 seed this evening when it squares off with No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic. The Trojans enter today on a 12-game win streak.
Keckley led the way in the win over RCB, scoring 25 points — a shared game-high — while going 9 for 14 from the floor (2 for 3 beyond the arc) and an unblemished 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.
Hampshire, led by its six seniors, once again had players stepping up at various points of the game.
While Keckley had a team-high nine points at halftime — including a layup at the buzzer to tie the game at 25-all — Trevor Sardo had eight of his 12 points in the first half and Hicks scored all six of his in the opening 16 minutes.
Anderson, who grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, scored eight of his nine points in the fourth quarter to help jumpstart a 12-0 run that gave the Trojans the lead for good while holding RCB scoreless over five minutes. Anderson and Keckley combined for 17 of Hampshire’s 21 fourth-quarter points, while holding the Flying Eagles to 11.
But it always comes back to defense. The Trojans scored 11 points off of nine RCB turnovers, with Damon Steinmetz providing a spark off the bench with a pair of steals. Anderson and Keckley each had a steal as well.
“Defense and press is what we’ve built ourselves on,” Alkire said. “Regardless of who we’re playing, that’s what we’ve done for three years (and) what we’re going to continue to do. We’re going to put pressure on people.
“I don’t care how good of a guard you are. You’re going to beat us multiple times, and we’re going to get you a couple of times, so it’s a game of percentages. Everything is about percentages with basketball. We’re going to take some of their chances down, and that’s going to increase our percentages. … We knew they were a good team, but we’re going to do what we’ve always done.”
Wheeling Central reached the state semifinals in dramatic fashion as Michael Toepfer hit a buzzer-beater to send the Maroon Knights over No. 4 Nitro, 40-39.
Tip-off at the Civic Center this evening is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The winner squares off against the winner of No. 3 Shady Spring vs. No. 7 Winfield, which plays today at 11:15 a.m.
The Class AAA state title game is on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re just so happy and grateful and humble to be here,” Alkire said Wednesday. “We’ve got a team that is a veteran group. They’ve come a long way. They’ve played their butts off all year. We wanted to get to this moment … so we’re now just trying to seize the moment.”
