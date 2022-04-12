AUGUSTA, W.Va — A Hampshire County man was charged with murder Monday after police said he stabbed his roommate to death at a Short Mountain Drive home over "tobacco," the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said.
Jason Orvle Moore, 43, of Augusta, was taken into custody at a residence nearby where the body of James Franklin "Frank" Harding, 67, was found, deputies said in a news release Tuesday. The Hampshire County 911 Center received a call reporting the incident about 6:32 p.m.
Moore reportedly stabbed Harding in the abdomen, face and neck area inside their home located in the Elk Horn subdivision. The suspect then fled to the neighboring home where he told residents he had just killed Harding, according to the sheriff's office. Moore was reportedly taken into custody after a brief struggle with police.
Moore remains in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on a first-degree murder charge.
Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire EMS and Medical Examiner Christy Duckwall responded to the scene. The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is continuing the investigation.
Harding's body was transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
