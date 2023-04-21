SHANKS, W.Va. — A Hampshire County woman who police said shot a man after an argument over missing medication remained jailed Friday, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.
Police were called to the Frenchburg Estates home east of Romney at 1:18 p.m. Thursday where they found Allen S. Stotler, 50, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police subsequently charged Jill R. Cummings, 44, with malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. She was being held on $30,000 bond at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.
Police said Cummings shot Stotler in the right leg with a .357-caliber handgun at the home where they both lived. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Stotler was transported by Hampshire County EMS to an unspecified hospital for treatment.
West Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff's office in the investigation.
