SHANKS, W.Va. — A Hampshire County woman who police said shot a man after an argument over missing medication remained jailed Friday, according to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the Frenchburg Estates home east of Romney at 1:18 p.m. Thursday where they found Allen S. Stotler, 50, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police subsequently charged Jill R. Cummings, 44, with malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony. She was being held on $30,000 bond at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta.

Police said Cummings shot Stotler in the right leg with a .357-caliber handgun at the home where they both lived. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Stotler was transported by Hampshire County EMS to an unspecified hospital for treatment.

West Virginia State Police assisted the sheriff's office in the investigation.

