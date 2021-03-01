CUMBERLAND — Bill and Karen Iames, owners of the True Value Hardware of Cumberland on Mechanic Street, are retiring after 35 years.
Although the Iames’ purchased their hardware business from W. Glenn Zembower in 1986, the history of the store dates back more than 100 years.
“It’s not an easy decision,” said Karen. “I have mixed feelings about it, but it’s time. We really want to spend more time with the kids and the grandkids.”
Bill, Karen and their daughter Karen Iames Detrick talked about the store’s history during a recent interview.
According to Bill, its roots connect to Flintstone Hardware, which was located on George Street. Photos exist of the store dating to the World War I era.
By the 1930s, Flintstone Hardware had relocated to North Liberty Street and became Liberty Hardware.
In 1961, W. Glenn Zembower, who managed a hardware store in Erie, Pennsylvania, moved to Cumberland. He opened Zembower’s American Hardware on the corner of Centre and Frederick streets. However, in 1974 his building was sold and razed to make way for construction of the John J. McMullen Bridge.
Zembower decided to remodel the former Liberty Hardware store on Liberty Street, which had gone out of business. Zembower’s store became popular in the community and was known for its friendly service, a wide selection of toys on the second floor and a much anticipated annual Christmas display.
Bill and Karen Iames bought Zembower’s store in 1986. They operated under the Zembower name for years until 2005 when they relocated to 239 N. Mechanic St., which offered more parking for customers. At that point, they changed the name to True Value Hardware of Cumberland.
“We will miss the people, who have been wonderful customers over the years,” Bill and Karen said.
“People will bring coffee in and talk with us. They’re comfortable here,” said Karen. “They have stories about my dad or Bill’s dad. It’s nice. We wait on them and now they bring their kids in.
“They say thanks for helping us. We had a lot of good times here. Hopefully someone will keep it going.”
Although the Iames family has put the business up for sale, they have not set a firm date for exiting. They will remain open until it changes hands.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Karen Iames Detrick. “Mom and dad have been here six days a week, every week. When it’s bad weather and snow, they’re here. They love what they do but they need time with the family now.”
Bill said running a small business has had its challenges.
“Walmart was the first real threat to the hardware businesses,” said Bill. “A lot of hardware stores in small towns didn’t survive that. Then you had a bigger threat to us was Lowe’s and Home Depot. You can’t go head-to-head with these big stores. But we hunkered down and kept doing what we were doing.”
Bill and Karen credit the loyal customer base for keeping them going over the years.
“Small stores bring life to a community,” said Detrick. “There is a need for this. With the small stores ... people like to spend time here. They come in and get immediate free expert advice. It’s a little gem. It’s not a big box store. It has personality.”
The Iames family said they could not have done it without the help of Carolyn Myers, who has worked at the store for more than 40 years.
“She says she doesn’t know what she is going to do,” said Karen. “We have been so grateful to have her with us over the years.
“Ultimately, we would love to see someone, maybe a couple, keep it as is. I want a place to come back to. It’s right here in town. But, we’re going to take a break. Bill and I want to travel. We have never been able to before. We want to be able to go on vacation with the kids. The kids have vacation and time off ... we have four grandkids. We want to spend (time) with them.”
For information, contact Bill and Karen Iames at 301-707-1234.
