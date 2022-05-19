CUMBERLAND — A local hardware store with a long history is back in the hands of the family that opened the business more than 60 years ago.
Chris Zembower recently purchased True Value Hardware of Cumberland at 239 N. Mechanic St. from Karen and Bill Iames, who retired after operating the store for 36 years. Chris is a fourth generation member of the Zembower family, which established the store in 1961 and operated it until 1986.
"It's a little overwhelming ... to be entrusted with this," said an emotional Zembower during a recent interview at the store. "There are so many connections."
The store will once again be called Zembower's Hardware.
"I'm retired and I didn't expect to own a business," Zembower said, "but I'm glad it happened and I'm glad it's here."
The store's history dates back more than 100 years. Its roots connect to Flintstone Hardware, which was located on George Street. By the 1930s, Flintstone Hardware had relocated to North Liberty Street and became Liberty Hardware.
In 1961, W. Glenn Zembower, who managed a hardware store in Erie, Pennsylvania, moved to Cumberland, where he opened Zembower’s American Hardware on the corner of Centre and Frederick streets. However, the building was sold and razed in 1974 to make way for construction of the John J. McMullen Bridge.
Glenn Zembower decided to remodel the former Liberty Hardware store, which had gone out of business. Zembower’s store became popular in the community and was known for its friendly service, a wide selection of toys on the second floor and Christmas display.
Glenn Zembower sold the store in 1986 to the Iameses. They operated under the Zembower name for years until 2005 when they relocated to 239 N. Mechanic St., which offered more parking for customers. At that point, they changed the name to True Value Hardware of Cumberland.
Chris Zembower's great-great grandfather was Glenn Zembower's brother.
"So it's four generations," Chris Zembower said. "I grew up coming to the store. My dad (Jake Zembower) was a carpenter. We made two stops on Saturday morning: Valley Lumber and Zembower Hardware."
A retired shop teacher, Chris wasn't looking to own a store. However, in early January, he stopped at the hardware store to make a purchase.
"I was in here and Billy was talking about doing a liquidation and selling the building," Chris Zembower said. "I was like, you can't do that; this place has been in business for over 100 years. He said, 'Why don't you buy it?'"
Chris said they quickly agreed on terms, and the rest was history.
"Five minutes later we are shaking hands, and now I own a hardware store," Chris Zembower said. He signed documents on April 1 to take ownership of the store and building.
There was one stipulation. Carolyn Myers, a long-trusted employee of over 40 years, must come along.
"Carolyn Myers comes with the building," Chris Zembower said. "I said I wasn't buying the place unless she stays, and she agreed. We love her. She knows this business like the back of her hand. She's an inspiration."
Chris said his three children have been supportive.
"There are so many connections, not only in being a Zembower with Glenn and Joy ... but Dr. (William) Iames (Bill Iames' father) delivered me and my sister Pamela. He only delivered babies for a year. So this is a homespun story. I've known Billy since the first grade."
Chris said it would have never happened without Bill and Karen Iames.
"I really give the credit to the Iames family for the success of the store. They guided it through the decline of the downtown, the recessions and the pandemic. They are a big part of the history of this story," he said.
The story is open with expanded hours — Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"You come to the door and someone will ask you if you need help," Chris Zembower said. "You get the same personalized service, and we are still with True Value."
A grand opening will be held May 28. Chris Zembower is conducting a drawing for a Giant bicycle just like Glenn Zembower did when he opened the store in 1961. Customers can stop in and fill out a ticket for free. Chris said his 3-year-old granddaughter Gwendoline will pull the winning ticket.
Darcy Zembower, the youngest of Glenn Zembower's children, will attend the grand opening and will bring a picture of her mom and dad. It will be placed along with a plaque at the entrance commemorating the store.
"People are saying to me they are thankful that it is still open," Chris Zembower said. "It's convenient and part of Cumberland's history. I think Glenn would be proud."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.