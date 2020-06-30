MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — The late Friday shooting that claimed the life of a Hardy County man and his pregnant girlfriend is being investigated as a double murder and suicide, according to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office.
It was about 11 p.m. when Hardy County deputies responded to a report of multiple shootings at a residence on Trough Road.
Police found Quentin Strawderman, 24, and Ashley McDonald, 28, of Oldtown, dead as a result of the shooting that was reportedly witnessed by two other adults. All four people reportedly resided at the property, police said.
Hardy County Sheriff's Office spokesman David Maher said autopsy results are being awaited as part of the investigation. The victims included McDonald's unborn child.
Police said a .45-caliber handgun used in the incident was recovered at the scene.
Moorefield City Police assisted in the investigation.
