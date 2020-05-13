MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Moorefield man was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation, with the first three months incarceration, for methamphetamine distribution, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Larry Allen Lyons, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in January. Lyons admitted to working with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine from March 2018 to May 2018 in Mineral, Grant and Randolph counties.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The FBI, the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, West Virginia State Police and the Ravenswood Police Department investigated.
