CUMBERLAND — The death of a Hardy County woman in Huntington, West Virginia, remains under investigation by the Huntington Police Department.

The body of 31-year-old Lyndel Marie Haller was found Saturday around noon in the 400 block of 5 1/2 Alley, police said.

Autopsy results are being awaited as part of the continuing investigation.

The police department's detective bureau declined to provide further information when contacted Monday by the Times-News.

