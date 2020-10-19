CUMBERLAND — The death of a Hardy County woman in Huntington, West Virginia, remains under investigation by the Huntington Police Department.
The body of 31-year-old Lyndel Marie Haller was found Saturday around noon in the 400 block of 5 1/2 Alley, police said.
Autopsy results are being awaited as part of the continuing investigation.
The police department's detective bureau declined to provide further information when contacted Monday by the Times-News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.