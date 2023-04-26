CUMBERLAND — Former Maryland Speaker of the House Casper R. Taylor Jr. died Monday morning at his home. He was 88.
Condolences began immediately pouring in for a man who rose from a restaurant owner to a delegate, to ultimately attaining the powerful position of Maryland Speaker of the House, which he held for eight years. Those that knew him used terms like “a great listener,” a “unifier” and “a giant among leaders” to describe him.
Born in Cumberland in 1934, Taylor was the son of Casper R. Taylor Sr. and Zelma (McDermott) Taylor.
He graduated from LaSalle High School, Cumberland, in 1952.
Taylor was a 1956 graduate of the University of Notre Dame and served in the U.S. Air Force ROTC. A businessman, he owned Cas Taylor’s, a popular restaurant on North Mechanic Street for a number of years.
Taylor won election to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1975. He first was elected to District 2A and later represented seat 1C. The soft-spoken but effective Taylor served as House of Delegates speaker from 1994-2003, becoming the longest serving speaker in Maryland history at the time.
Taylor’s influence was connected to dozens of projects in Western Maryland, including improvements to Interstate 68, Rocky Gap State Park, Canal Place, the Allegany Museum and Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, saving Kelly-Springfield corporate headquarters and bringing several state agencies to the area.
“Former House Speaker Casper R. Taylor’s work in Cumberland and his efforts to create One Maryland have left an impact on this state that will reverberate for generations to come,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a Monday statement. “We are so grateful for his years of public service, and celebrate his many accomplishments which Marylanders benefit greatly from every day. Our family’s thoughts are with his loved ones, friends and former colleagues.”
Retired state Sen. George Edwards said he knew Taylor for more than 40 years.
“I’m going to miss him,” Edwards said Monday. “He was well respected in the legislature and I appreciated his friendship.”
Mary Beth Pirolozzi, who was the district administrator for the late Sen. John Hafer and former Sen. John Bambacus, worked with Taylor for years.
“It’s a sad day,” she said Tuesday. “He was a giant in many respects even though he wasn’t in stature. But, in terms of ability and outcome, he was a giant.”
Edwards said Taylor was the person who coined the phrase “One Maryland,” which is still used by government officials today.
“A lot of people may not remember that he had a great relationship with Gov. (William Donald) Schaefer,” Edwards said. “He worked with him to get many projects done. Somehow, with road projects, Cas kept on him to get some money to complete Interstate 68 from Hancock to Cumberland. If that didn’t happen, who knows, we may not have that section done today.”
Dave Williams, who co-owns the public relations firm McClarran & Williams, worked closely with Taylor.
“It’s hard for people living today in Allegany County to know just how pivotal Cas was,” Williams said. “The House office building in State Circle in Annapolis is named after Cas Taylor. I can remember when Cas saved hundreds of jobs by saving those Kelly-Springfield corporate offices.”
Adrienne Ottaviani, a former Allegany County Commissioner, school board member and executive director of the Maryland Coal Association, said, “It’s a sad day because he was a longtime personal family friend. He and (wife) Polly were family to us.”
Polly Taylor died May 7, 2021.
“I spent a lot of years in Annapolis and I can tell you there was no one more respected than Speaker Taylor, “ said Ottaviani, who now co-owns Ristorante Ottaviani. “He brought people together from both sides of the aisles. He made things happen. He made people get together and work out the problems and, for me, that is what a true leader is about. There will never be another Cas Taylor representing Allegany County.”
“Anytime I think of Cas, I think of the word consensus,” Pirolozzi said. “Cas was a consensus builder. He just was a phenomenal force. (The late) Senate President (Thomas Mike) Miller and Speaker Taylor worked really well together. They were very agreeable to things we wanted here in Western Maryland.”
Williams said, “Cas and Gov. Schaefer were a really good combination and the pace that Maryland was able to refit its economy had a lot to do with how well those two guys got along.
“His ability to assemble a coalition was amazing. He knew how to put together and bring people to the same page behind closed doors.”
After serving, Taylor retired to his home in Cumberland and served as a government lobbyist. Most recently, the Baltimore Street Bridge spanning Wills Creek was dedicated in his honor and named the Casper R. Taylor Jr. Bridge.
Al Feldstein, retired from the Maryland Department of Planning, was among a group that spoke at City Hall to request the bridge be named for Taylor.
“I observed the leading role Cas Taylor played in an array of specific projects pertaining to our region,” Feldstein said. “His efforts achieved legislation in infrastructure, downtown redevelopment, job creation, the hospitality industry, economic development, telecommunication, transportation, flood mitigation and so much more.”
Ed Mullaney, the former downtown Cumberland manager, said, “He was a great human being. Many things we are enjoying today are a result of the handiwork of Cas Taylor.”
“It goes back to him,” Williams said. “That kind of influence is not around anymore.”
Visitation will be at Scarpelli Funeral Home, Virginia Avenue, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Oldtown Road, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
