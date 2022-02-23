CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Health voted to end quarantine for school students with close exposure to COVID-19 over the objection of the county's leading health officer.
The Health Board consists of three Allegany County Commissioners — Dave Caporale, Creade Brodie Jr., and Jake Shade — as well as Jenelle Mayer, the county health officer.
Shade said on his Facebook page prior to the meeting Wednesday that "Allegany County would be the first county in the state of Maryland to end burdensome quarantine requirements for students."
However, at the meeting Mayer questioned a measure that had been drafted by County Attorney Lee Beeman. She said definitions of the words like exposure, isolation, outbreaks and quarantine were misused in the measure. Mayer said the wording "did not make sense" and forced the meeting to be stopped three times so the measure could be rewritten.
Ultimately, the Health Board, without Mayer's vote, agreed to pass the measure. "Isolation is only required for students with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Quarantine shall not be required for close contacts within the classroom. These changes will be effective March 1, 2022," it says.
The measure was passed on the heels of Maryland's State Board of Education voting last week to allow the wearing of masks to be decided by local authorities. However, the decision must be approved by the General Assembly's Legislative Review Board, which is expected to vote on it in the coming days.
Mayer spoke to the Times-News following the Health's Board's meeting on Wednesday at the county office complex.
"I opposed this because I think it is too early to stop quarantining," she said. "I would rather see it when we are in lower level of transmission rather than high, which is where we are right now."
Mayers said all strategies such as masks, testing, quarantining and isolating should remain and the measure "takes one of those strategies away."
Mayer said Allegany County remains the jurisdiction with the highest case rate in the state, with a transmission level rated at high. She said 55.1% of Allegany County residents are vaccinated compared to 73.8% statewide.
Debra Frank, a member of the Allegany County Board of Education, attended the meeting. She said she was disappointed that a "business man and public administrator" overrode Mayer, who earned a master's degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University.
"If they wanted to make people more confused about this, they certainly accomplished it," Frank told the Times-News. "We have no way now of knowing what will happen in terms of outbreaks. If people are now allowed to come without masks, and there is zero quarantine, what options do we have now if there is an outbreak? This is not a wise decision."
Franks said, since the Health Board passed this measure, the school board will likely have to follow it.
"I might have had some respect for their decision if they found some medical data to support their claim, but they offered zero support. My job is to ensure the safety of the kids. You don't dive in and make decisions irrationally; you make well-thought-out decisions."
School board member Tammy Fraley also attended the meeting. She spoke to the Times-News after the meeting.
"I was rather surprised that the draft they put up at first was not discussed with anybody including the health officer," said Fraley. "We thought, why is the heath officer not the one providing the recommendation. The way it looks the kids will not have to quarantine."
Fraley said the decision is premature and that "we are not out of the woods yet."
"The commissioners should have listened to their health officer," said Fraley. "It's unbelievable in my opinion. They talk about classroom outbreaks ... they only care if (a student) is positive, they have to isolate.
"They shouldn't be coming to school sick anyway. But now kids are not going to have to quarantine and just get sick."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.