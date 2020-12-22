CUMBERLAND — Higher elevations could see a white Christmas as a weather pattern is expected to bring rain, snow and high winds to the region beginning Thursday.
More than an inch-and-a-half of rain was expected to hit on Thursday prior to the arrival of plummeting temperatures and northwesterly winds gusting up to 45 mph, forecasters said.
“A moisture-logged front will sweep across the Potomac Highlands on Christmas Eve,” said Chad Merrill, meteorologist who serves as the weather prognosticator for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.
Moderating temperatures in the 40s to low 50s were predicted along with rainfall that was expected to be heaviest between 5 and 10 p.m., Thursday.
“Motorists can expect heavy fog ahead of the storm, restricting visibility the most in Garrett County,” said Merrill, a Cumberland native familiar with fast-changing weather conditions of Mountain Maryland.
Existing snowpack was expected to disappear in Garrett County just ahead of a fresh coat of snow for Maryland’s westernmost county.
“The rain will end with a burst of snow in the Potomac Highlands with a coating of 1 to 3 inches in Garrett County and less than an inch expected east,” Merrill said.
Wind advisories were expected to be posted Friday throughout the region.
To the west, the threat of freezing conditions loomed.
“Temperatures will plummet Christmas morning and by midday any wet and untreated surface remaining will likely become a sheet of ice,” Merrill said. “This sort of thing is known as a flash freeze.”
The National Weather Service forecast for Cumberland for the weekend included sunny skies, with temperatures in the 30s Friday and near 40 on Saturday and snow showers and rain expected Monday in the Queen City.
