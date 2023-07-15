BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. — A Cumberland-based Maryland State Police helicopter helped rescue a missing man Thursday who had suffered a medical emergency along the Cheat River in Preston County.
The victim, identified by media outlets as 42-year-old Tyler Smith, was found about 5:30 p.m. He had been last seen Sunday afternoon walking toward Masontown.
Rescuers, including Masontown Water Rescue and Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department, requested that the helicopter crew from Trooper 5 hoist the victim to the aircraft due to his location, surrounding topography, an extended extrication time and the nature of his medical condition.
The Preston County rescue personnel stabilized the victim on the ground while the flight crew lowered a trooper/rescue technician down to them along the riverbank.
The trooper/paramedic and missing man were hoisted back to the aircraft, and the victim was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
There was no word on his condition Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.