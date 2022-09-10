CUMBERLAND — The annual Heritage Days Festival was held over the weekend with historical reenactors, arts and crafts, live music and kids’ activities taking center stage.
Periodic rain showers loomed but many still attended the 53rd festival, which was primarily contained to the Washington Street and Prospect Square area although an antique car show was held at the corner of Baltimore and Mechanic streets.
Numerous reenactors took part in the event, including John C. Koopman III of Connecticut portraying George Washington. Koopman rode horseback through the streets drawing cheers from onlookers.
“I’m enjoying my visit to Cumberland. It’s become a second home for me,” Koopman, who has participated in Cumberland for the last few years, said.
Alongside Gen. Washington, as he reviewed troops in front of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, was a Maryland general and aide-de-camp in 1794 period attire on horseback. The two generals called muster and reviewed reenactors portraying militia and state forces as well as Indians.
Some of the vendors at the event included Mary Poppin’ Kettle Corn, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Fantasy Faces Temporary Tattoos and Face Painting, Taylor’s Pony Rides, Yo Yo’s Balloons, Jane Gates Heritage House, Sea Shell Art as well as booths for law enforcement, taxidermy, jewelry, sand art, wood crafts, leather works, beef jerky, sausage and french fries, and several arts and crafts tents on Washington street near Smallwood Street.
“We had a great crowd with more vendors than last year,” Larry Mackereth, a member of the Allegany County Historical Society board, said. He said the crowd peaks around 12:30 to 1 p.m.
“It’s been a great, not too hot and people of all ages are enjoying themselves.” Mackereth said. “The vendors are doing well also.”
Live music was featured from beneath a tent in front of the Allegany County Library. Acoustic guitarist Briana Merkel performed with fiddle player Heather Twigg from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
“I met Heather at the DelFest Academy last year and we started playing together,” Merkel said. “Today has been great. I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play. I lived in Cumberland my whole life so I’ve been coming to Heritage Days since I was a little kid. I really like the sense of community and history. It is great to see so many happy and see the town come back to life after the last couple years.”
Briana’s daughter Ariana, 10, said, “I really like seeing the jewelry, but I like it all.”
Michael Levick of Washington, D.C., walked the streets in full 1700s garb portraying Ben Franklin.
“I was here last year. I enjoy it in Cumberland,” Levick said. “The people are lovely and so welcoming. Heritage Days helps people understand that they are not separated from the history of this country. George Washington, Daniel Boone and others all passed through here right where we are standing.”
“We’ve had a pretty busy day and a steady lunch crowd,” said Brett Beheny with Sherri’s Crab Cakes. “We had a good line for awhile. We’ve done it for a hand full of years now. We do a lot of festivals in large cities but this is easier to get to.”
“We love the kids and love to interact with people,” Toni Tracy, a face-painting artist, said. “We look forward to coming every year. I like all the vendors and the historical part.”
“We live right nearby,” said Wendy Jones, who got a removable tattoo of a rose with her 11-year-old daughter Dalilah Ridgeley. “We love it. We walk out our front door and we are here. I come for the lemonade they make with real lemons.”
Author Molly Kendall of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, had a booth to feature for her young adult romance novels. At age 21, she has completed two books.
“I really like the historical aspect of Heritage Days,” Kendall said. “Seeing the people dressed up and interacting with them is nice. We love the area at this particular location in the historical part of town.”
