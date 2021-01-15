CUMBERLAND — The popular Heritage Days festival will return in September.
The festival normally takes place each June but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were forced to cancel last year’s event after originally rescheduling it for September. The 2020 festival would have been the 52nd anniversary of the event.
Hopes to hold the festival this year are following a similar path. The 2021 festival will not be held in June, and has been rescheduled for Sept. 9-12.
“It is unfortunate, but we think this will be better,” said Dave Williams of the Cumberland public relations firm McClarren & Williams.
He said organizers have been watching the plans of other live event promoters across the country and the fall seems to be the time they are choosing.
“Because of the cooperation from everyone involved, including the folks with Fort Ashby Days, we are excited about September,” Williams said. “We’ve had this goal of expanding the event and we want to make it happen. We think all our vendors and reenactors will be back. They are eager to get back into business.”
A new alliance has been formed to coordinate the event. Boards of the Allegany Museum, the Allegany County Historical Society and the Friends of Ashby’s Fort will co-promote the activities. Fort Ashby Days will be held Oct. 2-3.
Organizers plan to expand the two-day schedule of Heritage Days to four days while including the Museum’s Whiskey Rebellion Reception and a new 18th Century Market Fair being organized by the historical society.
The Whiskey Rebellion event features tastings from regional small batch whiskey makers and is themed around George Washington’s return to Cumberland in 1794.
“The Whiskey Rebellion Reception is an important part of our year and we’ve remained focused on when we can best stage it,” Vic Rezendes, museum vice president, said in a press release.
Williams said the county historical society has been committed to the expanded schedule.
“Thanks to a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, we have been working on creating a new 18th Century Market Fair featuring French and Indian War era sutlers, educational entertainers and military reenactors,” Williams said. “Colonial history is in our community’s wheelhouse for both tourism growth and community quality of life.”
The new history fair will be a companion event to the long-running Heritage Days street festival.
Period-attired merchants will offer 18th century crafts and historically correct period accessories. With the help of Heritage Areas Association funding, some of the East Coast’s most popular Revolutionary-era costumed actors are expected to perform.
According to Williams, The Friends of Ashby’s Fort assisted in the planning and have coordinated a new consolidated Oct. 2-3 date for Fort Ashby Days and its traditional fall encampment.
“Part of our group’s long-term vision is to create a French and Indian War Fort Tour and we are pleased that events at Fort Cumberland, Fort Ashby and Fort Ligonier can all occur within a one-month period this fall,” board member Barbara Crane said. The Fort Ligonier historic festival will be held Oct. 11-13.
Gayle Griffith and Becky McClarran will be handling scheduling between the traditional Heritage Days vendor displays and the new programming. Groups represented on the expanded Heritage Days Committee include the Allegany County Historical Society acting as the umbrella event nonprofit sponsor, Allegany Museum, Allegany County Library System, Woman’s Civic Club of Cumberland, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Downtown Cumberland Business Association, City of Cumberland and the Downtown Development Commission.
Detailed event schedule announcements and vendor applications will soon be available online at www.heritagedaysfestival.com or can be requested by messaging the Heritage Days page on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.