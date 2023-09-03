CUMBERLAND — The 54th annual Heritage Days street festival will return on Sept. 7-10.
Due to the downtown construction, the event will take place primarily along Washington Street, Prospect Square and at George Washington’s Headquarters at Riverside Park on Greene Street, organizers said.
Heritage Days will be a four-day event sponsored by the Allegany County Historical Society. The street fair will blend heritage education programming with traditional family favorites.
First held in the late 1960s, Heritage Days took place in June for many years. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and when it returned last year organizers made the move to September.
The festival will feature the return of the Wills Creek Muster reenactor program. “The third year for event organizers is important to long-term success,” Becky McClarran, vendor coordinator, said in a news release.
Organizers say 67 vendors are expected to participate this year. New food vendors will offer Maine Lobster Rolls and Baltimore Greek specialties in addition to popular crab cakes, Alhambra sausage sandwiches and funnel cakes.
A pre-event gala reception hosted by the Woman’s Civic Club will be held Sept. 7 in addition to the annual Whiskey Rebellion Reception at the Allegany Museum the following evening.
“The committee is working closely with the City of Cumberland this year to add programming at Riverside Park, the top of Smallwood Street and the Gordon-Roberts House to keep the festival clear of ongoing construction projects,” McClarran said.
Riverside Park will feature traditional tours of Washington’s Headquarters on Saturday and Sunday.
The St. Paul’s Lutheran parking lot on Smallwood Street will host the Queen City Chapter of Antique Car Club of America on Saturday and the Classy Chassis Custom Car Club on Sunday. The SS. Peter and Paul and the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will also host open house tours on Saturday. SS. Peter and Paul will also be open for tours on Sunday afternoon.
Gordon-Roberts house will host house tours and living history presentations by John Koopman III on George Washington’s horsemanship. Wayne’s 1794 Sub-Legion will participate was well as reenactors portraying Benjamin Franklin, Washington’s Philadelphia cook Hercules, Thomas Jefferson and Abigail Adams will be available for meet and greets and photo ops.
Koopman’s Washington horseback review of the Whiskey Rebellion Troops will take place around 4 p.m. Saturday on Prospect Square.
The Wills Creek Muster will feature presentations by academic scholars in character on Saturday and Sunday, including the return of Charlotte Browne, British Fort Cumberland nurse as portrayed by Dr. Erica Nuckles on Sunday afternoon. It will also feature a campus of colonial presenters and authentic demonstrations by members of the Maryland Forces, a group that accurately represents the era of Fort Cumberland militia force in 1755.
Tours near the Muster campus will include Emmanuel Church tunnels and the new Wills Creek Museum on both festival days and the nearby Masonic Temple on Saturday.
Children’s programming around Prospect Square includes The Natural Philosopher returning to share science of the 18th century at a school-age level, Mr. Toad’s Pottery tile painting, Taylor Pony Rides, a goat petting zoo, face painting and the popular Pack Your Wagon family frontier experience.
The local Civil War Roundtable will present a family-oriented demonstration of encampment skills on Saturday.
The Washington Street Main Stage will include a demonstration by Durable Slate Company historic roof repair Saturday, an English Country Dancing program Sunday and several episodes of Cumberland Jeopardy organized by the Cumberland Historic Preservation Planning Commission and the Downtown Development Commission.
Megan Jean’s Secret Family will perform their new album “PLOT (play loud on turntable)” on Saturday along Prospect Square. Michael Biggs from San Francisco and Ken Nolan will perform Sunday as well as Briana Merkel and Gary Atol.
Frostburg’s Arion band will kick off the festival at the courthouse on Saturday and the Potomac Concert Band will close the 2023 music program on Sunday afternoon.
Paid parking will be available at the First Presbyterian Church and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, both available from Fayette Street.
For more information, visit HeritageDaysFestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.