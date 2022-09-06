CUMBERLAND, Md. — Heritage Days returns this weekend with attractions primarily centered on Washington Street.
The event will be the 53rd annual festival featuring arts and crafts, food vendors, tours, historical re-enactors and activities for children. The festival will also feature an antique car show at the corner of Mechanic and Baltimore streets.
The popular street festival, typically held in June, was canceled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. It returned last year and was held in September.
Dave Williams, festival coordinator, said Heritage Days will continue annually in September.
"We moved it to September last year because of COVID and it went very well," said Williams. "It reinvigorated the festival so we are going to continue to have it in September from now on."
Williams said the majority of attraction will be on Washington Street and Prospect Square rather than on the downtown pedestrian mall.
Re-enactors participating include John Koopman III as George Washington, along with impersonators as Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Rebecca Boone, Charlotte Brown,continental troops, militia units and Huron Indians.
Gen. George Washington calls troops for a Wills Creek muster at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. He will review the troops from horseback followed by a march by all re-enactors down Baltimore Street to City Hall.
The weekend kicks off with the Whiskey Rebellion on Friday evening at the Allegany Museum from 6 to 10 p.m. The ticketed event features tastings from more than a dozen small batch distillers of whiskey, rum and vodka. Tastings will also include unique wines and beers.
Williams said a Maryland Heritage Area Authority grant has allowed the festival to expand many of its attractions.
"We will have twice as many re-enactors and twice as many vendors," said Williams. "Having it in the fall has helped for us to book more festival attractions that was possible in June."
Saturday's live music begins at 10 a.m. with the Arion Band, followed by Sam DeMartino at 11:15 a.m., 33 1/3 at 12:30 p.m., Megan Jean and the KFB at 1:45 p.m. and Cramer & Ivy at 3 p.m.
Sunday's lineup begins at 11:30 a.m. with Night Traveler, followed by Black Guy Fawkes at 12:45 p.m., The Potomac Concert Band at 2 p.m. and Cody Clayton Eagle at 3:15 p.m.
The Civic Women's Club is holding a ticketed kickoff dinner at 5:30 p.m. with gourmet foods on Thursday. The group was one of the original organizations that supported Heritage Days. The dinner will be held at the Civic Women's Club, 515 Washington St. and feature several female historic re-enactors, door prizes and music.
"This use to be a very active organization in the community and had more than 300 members," said Julie Ferris, vice president. "We want to reinstitute the group and become more active in the future."
