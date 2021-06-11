KEYSER, W.Va. — With four paws and a wet nose, Cooper isn’t quite like the rest of those on the force at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office. His role isn’t too similar to those of most police dogs, either.
Cooper, a 2-year-old yellow American Labrador retriever, is a psychiatric service dog and the new companion of Deputy Chris Fraley, a Prevention Resource Officer serving Keyser’s schools. He’s become a familiar face since Fraley brought the dog home in late May.
Through his role on the board of the National Association of School Resource Officers, Fraley said he learned of a pilot program being offered by New Jersey-based dog trainer John Bellochio. Fraley first broached the Mineral County Board of Education about the prospect of bringing Cooper on the job with him in February after receiving enthusiastic support from Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz.
“Of course, I jumped on it. I raised my hand first and took it from there,” Fraley said.
Because Cooper was being offered as part of the pilot program, he noted, the comforting canine came to the county cost-free, and his training, along with Fraley’s as his handler, are both being provided free of charge.
A dog lover, Fraley said he has wanted to work with a canine throughout his 18 years as a police officer.
“I just never was in the right place at the right time. It just never fell into place,” Fraley said. “I’ve had my own dogs, I’ve had a shepherd and a Shih Tzu, but they’re not police dogs. And of course, Cooper is not your typical police dog. He doesn’t bite. He doesn’t sniff out drugs.”
As a psychiatric service dog, Fraley said, Cooper’s sole purpose is to be a comforting presence to those he meets. He is trained to be calm and non-reactive, Fraley said, and it’s gone well so far.
“I can tell you the kids at Keyser Primary and Keyser Middle absolutely love him,” Fraley said. “We’ll walk down the lines in the cafeteria or as kids come down the hallway, and they’ll pat him on the head and give him high fives and things like that.”
Some common refrains he’s heard from students so far have been things like “that made my day,” Fraley said. “Others will say ‘I just love him,’ or ‘he’s the greatest,’ that kind of thing.”
For one student who was having a tough time coming to school, Fraley said, Cooper’s presence proved to be a plus.
“He was having some difficulties coming to school,” Fraley said. “Every morning, if his mom was able to get him in the car and get him to school, he would have a hard time getting out of the car, stuff like that. But once Cooper got here — and I know it was only a couple days of school — but once Cooper got here, his mom told me that he looked forward to coming to school.”
Fraley said he plans to make the rounds with Cooper to summer school programs so students there will have a chance to spend some time with their new four-legged friend. They’ve even been invited to swing by the Keyser pool, Fraley said.
Like Fraley, Sheriff Ellifritz is a dog lover. When the deputy presented him with the idea of bringing Cooper aboard, Ellifritz said he knew right away he was on board.
“I love dogs, and I have dogs,” Ellifritz said. “I know at times when I’m stressed or distressed, they can be a great comfort and take your mind off what’s stressing or distressing you. Knowing how children love dogs, at a time where they may be really upset about something, having that dog there with them to pat would take their mind off things, and I knew that could be a comfort to them.”
Cooper’s reassuring role fits with the comforting presence that resource officers are intended to provide, Ellifritz noted.
“I think he’s just going to be an asset to the school community and in our department,” Ellifritz said of Cooper. “Just having the PRO officers in school, they deal with all those issues at the school so that I don’t have to pull the other deputies, where we used to have to send deputies up every time there was a little incident or school call. They’re right there. They’re involved with them. So that’s just another great tool. That gives Chris something to put in his toolkit to help address situations in school.
“I think that also opens up these kids who are a little more reserved, and maybe not as outgoing, who may approach officer Fraley now more because they can start talking to him about the dog, and then get to know him. And then maybe when they have other issues, they will be more freely able to talk to him too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.